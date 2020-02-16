Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock opened at $139.54 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.51.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

