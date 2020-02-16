Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Watsco by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

WSO opened at $172.32 on Friday. Watsco Inc has a 12 month low of $136.45 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.73.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Watsco had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

