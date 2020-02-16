Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 198,579 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Wendys worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 14.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,123,000 after acquiring an additional 363,545 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 72.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 769,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 322,561 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 512.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 74,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.91 on Friday. Wendys Co has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $6,054,862.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,618,518.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

