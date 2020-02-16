WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WCC shares. TheStreet cut shares of WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of WESCO International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research set a $52.00 price target on shares of WESCO International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

WESCO International stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.76.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). WESCO International had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International in the third quarter worth $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 715.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 124.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International in the third quarter worth $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

