Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Westrock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Westrock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Westrock by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Westrock by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Westrock by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Westrock news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $7,672,761.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 689,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,038,630.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $40.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Westrock Co has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.77.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.73%.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

