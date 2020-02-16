Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.08 Million

Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) to post sales of $237.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $208.11 million to $255.42 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $196.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $872.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $846.22 million to $905.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $914.00 million to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

WPM opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 749.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of -0.03.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

