Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of WHZT stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. Whiting USA Trust II has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $1.88.

Get Whiting USA Trust II alerts:

Whiting USA Trust II Company Profile

Whiting USA Trust II holds a term net profits interest in the oil and gas producing properties located in the Permian Basin, Rocky Mountains, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions. As of December 31, 2018, its oil and gas properties included interests in approximately 367.8 net producing oil and natural gas wells located in 46 predominately mature fields with established production profiles in 10 states.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting USA Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting USA Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.