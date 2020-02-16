Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) to report $205.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wix.Com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $203.02 million and the highest is $206.07 million. Wix.Com reported sales of $164.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.Com will report full-year sales of $761.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $759.52 million to $762.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $958.56 million, with estimates ranging from $943.38 million to $976.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wix.Com.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $196.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WIX. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Wix.Com from $172.00 to $140.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.57.

WIX stock opened at $148.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -105.15 and a beta of 1.36. Wix.Com has a twelve month low of $104.61 and a twelve month high of $155.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wix.Com by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wix.Com in the third quarter worth $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Wix.Com by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wix.Com by 652.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

