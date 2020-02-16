Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and approximately $527,864.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for about $9,927.48 or 1.00003036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00044976 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00069889 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001038 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00089447 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000585 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 767 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.