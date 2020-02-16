Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Holdings Decreased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 67.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 13.8% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at $127,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:WYND opened at $49.40 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

