Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,531 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 16,754 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Xilinx worth $36,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth about $38,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.85. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.67 and a 12 month high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

XLNX has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.42.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.