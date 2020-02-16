Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $268.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) to announce $268.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $266.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $271.46 million. Yelp posted sales of $235.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million.

YELP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38. Yelp has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $700,782.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Yelp by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,239 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

