Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.76 Million

Analysts expect Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) to report sales of $47.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brightcove’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.64 million. Brightcove reported sales of $40.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brightcove will report full year sales of $184.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.49 million to $184.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $199.74 million, with estimates ranging from $198.52 million to $200.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brightcove.

Get Brightcove alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCOV. ValuEngine raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $8.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $337.57 million, a PE ratio of -18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 2,773.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 383,523 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,025,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 169,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 109,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 477.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 33,008 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brightcove (BCOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.