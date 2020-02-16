Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.99 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) will post $60.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trecora Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.78 million to $61.20 million. Trecora Resources reported sales of $74.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trecora Resources will report full year sales of $258.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $258.02 million to $258.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $274.75 million, with estimates ranging from $270.70 million to $278.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trecora Resources.

Several analysts have commented on TREC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of TREC stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.31. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19.

In other news, Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 528,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 23,446 shares of company stock valued at $163,151 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 398,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Trecora Resources by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Trecora Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Trecora Resources by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trecora Resources by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 988,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 24,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

