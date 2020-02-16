Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.46 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) will announce sales of $42.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.71 million and the highest is $43.20 million. Vertex Energy reported sales of $41.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $163.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.48 million to $164.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $194.88 million, with estimates ranging from $187.86 million to $201.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vertex Energy.

VTNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Saturday, October 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Energy by 290.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,590 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vertex Energy by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 537,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 241,730 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Energy by 408.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 67,393 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 22.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

