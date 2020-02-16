Zacks: Analysts Expect Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Brokerages expect Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.94 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.83 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on APOG shares. ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub raised Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Apogee Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, SVP Brent C. Jewell acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 814.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 60.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APOG opened at $33.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $899.15 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $46.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

