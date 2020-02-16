Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings per share of $1.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $171.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BOH shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,058,222.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,889,178.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 370,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,870,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 14.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth about $1,367,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOH opened at $90.93 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $74.78 and a one year high of $95.68. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

