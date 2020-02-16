Zacks: Analysts Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) will announce $124.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.50 million and the lowest is $123.98 million. MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $121.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $500.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $495.00 million to $505.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $537.34 million, with estimates ranging from $525.00 million to $557.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. The business had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.99.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $31.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 118.96 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $86,609.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,666.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,682 shares of company stock valued at $100,437 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,119,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 14,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 14,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,516,000 after acquiring an additional 257,758 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

