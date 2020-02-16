Zacks: Analysts Expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.36 Billion

Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will post sales of $26.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.22 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $23.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $110.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.25 billion to $114.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $118.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $112.45 billion to $125.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.87 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $89.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

