Zacks: Analysts Expect Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $247.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report sales of $247.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $248.60 million. Proofpoint reported sales of $202.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Proofpoint from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $127.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.85. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $102.25 and a 52-week high of $133.58.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $315,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,977.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Blake P. Salle sold 10,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $1,257,165.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,134.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,479 shares of company stock valued at $11,056,191. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth $77,735,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth $47,194,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,991,000 after purchasing an additional 240,427 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 232,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 572,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,730,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

