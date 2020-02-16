Zacks: Analysts Expect SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $289.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) to announce $289.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $285.00 million to $293.60 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $280.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.61.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $36.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.26. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $202,124.05. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

