Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $694.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report sales of $694.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $730.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $685.25 million. Five Below posted sales of $602.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIVE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $115.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.55 and a 200-day moving average of $121.88. Five Below has a 52 week low of $95.52 and a 52 week high of $148.21.

In other Five Below news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,432,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Five Below by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,073,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,310,000 after buying an additional 141,552 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 19.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,702,000 after buying an additional 150,361 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 13.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 804,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,490,000 after buying an additional 98,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 706,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,294,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

