Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.49 Million

Analysts forecast that HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) will announce $62.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.50 million to $63.90 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $55.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $264.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $258.88 million to $269.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $270.25 million, with estimates ranging from $266.64 million to $274.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on HMST. TheStreet raised shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

HMST stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $813.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 0.76. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In other news, Director James R. Mitchell acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $111,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.