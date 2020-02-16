Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.69 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) will report $37.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.90 million and the highest is $38.16 million. Vocera Communications reported sales of $35.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $192.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $190.30 million to $195.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $211.85 million, with estimates ranging from $204.10 million to $218.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vocera Communications.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VCRA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.54.

Shares of VCRA opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $782.42 million, a P/E ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $35.73.

In other Vocera Communications news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $230,187.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $124,667.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,150.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,456 shares of company stock valued at $376,305 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 296,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 196,616 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $755,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Vocera Communications by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vocera Communications (VCRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.