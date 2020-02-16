Zacks: Brokerages Expect Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.99 Million

Equities analysts expect Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) to report sales of $139.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Franks International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.97 million. Franks International posted sales of $145.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Franks International will report full-year sales of $580.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $578.45 million to $582.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $625.82 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $643.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Franks International.

Get Franks International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franks International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other Franks International news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 369,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $2,019,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franks International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franks International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Franks International by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franks International by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Franks International in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $818.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.61. Franks International has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franks International (FI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franks International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franks International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.