Zacks: Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Given $4.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $4.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Republic First Bancorp an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, TheStreet cut Republic First Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.71 million, a P/E ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Republic First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.13 million for the quarter. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBK. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Republic First Bancorp by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Republic First Bancorp by 13.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

