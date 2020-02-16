Zano Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 16th. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $21,177.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002663 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.93 or 0.03111938 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00241882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00046708 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000783 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00152869 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,018,329 coins and its circulating supply is 9,988,829 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org.

Buying and Selling Zano

Zano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

