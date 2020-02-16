Zealium (NZL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $16.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $17,075.00 and $16.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000956 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 14,195,627 coins and its circulating supply is 13,195,627 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz.

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

