ZEON (ZEON) Price Hits $0.0003

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 31.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. ZEON has a market cap of $7.06 million and approximately $12,794.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.70 or 0.03085434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00239958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00045928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00149965 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00022399 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,116,817,153 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

