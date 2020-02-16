Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Shares Acquired by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,996 shares during the quarter. ZIX comprises 0.5% of Globeflex Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.78% of ZIX worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZIXI. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,784,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in ZIX by 190.6% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 782,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 512,950 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ZIX by 338.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 433,991 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in ZIX by 3,056.1% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 430,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 417,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in ZIX by 1,180.6% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 322,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 296,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZIXI. ValuEngine upgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush began coverage on ZIX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $9.00 price objective on ZIX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

In other news, VP Dave Robertson sold 50,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $376,635.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 288,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. Zix Co. has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

