Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,766 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.18% of Zuora worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,842,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,397,000 after acquiring an additional 159,225 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,000. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zuora alerts:

In other Zuora news, Director Jason Pressman sold 9,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 45,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $677,379.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 105,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,269.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,537 shares of company stock worth $842,766 in the last three months. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ZUO opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Zuora Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.31 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.26% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. First Analysis started coverage on Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.