28,097 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,387,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.05% of Vanguard Health Care ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

In other Vanguard Health Care ETF news, insider Highnam Ralph 16,190,485 shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd.

VHT stock opened at $196.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.77. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $159.00 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.