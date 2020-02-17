44,257 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB opened at $169.74 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.09 and a 1-year high of $170.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.45 and a 200-day moving average of $159.27.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.