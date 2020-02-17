Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Investec Asset Management North America Inc.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares in the company, valued at $26,569,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $1,242,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816 over the last quarter.

A stock opened at $85.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

