Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Investec Asset Management LTD

Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,074,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,943 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 5.7% of Investec Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Investec Asset Management LTD owned about 0.32% of Alibaba Group worth $1,712,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,227,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,327,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,659,000 after buying an additional 436,654 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 120,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,558,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.71.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $219.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $558.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.42.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

