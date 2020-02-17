Alpha Token Market Capitalization Tops $718,085.00 (A)

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, Alpha Token has traded 84.3% higher against the dollar. Alpha Token has a total market capitalization of $718,085.00 and approximately $324.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Token token can now be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinLim, EtherFlyer and Token Store.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.24 or 0.03135201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00239330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044409 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00154164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Alpha Token Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,466,137 tokens. Alpha Token’s official message board is t.me/alpha_token. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alpha Token Token Trading

Alpha Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), EtherFlyer, Token Store and CoinLim. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

