Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ryder System (R)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ryder System (NYSE: R):

2/15/2020 – Ryder System was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2020 – Ryder System had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $49.00.

2/14/2020 – Ryder System had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $57.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Ryder System had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Ryder System was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/16/2020 – Ryder System was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/13/2020 – Ryder System was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Ryder System was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of R traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.12. 2,526,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,443. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $67.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.58 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.40.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,643,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,337,000 after acquiring an additional 440,942 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

