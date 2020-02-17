Arcblock (ABT) Price Reaches $0.13

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001393 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, IDEX, LBank and DragonEX. Arcblock has a total market cap of $13.27 million and approximately $13.03 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.86 or 0.02821934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00230731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00143700 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bithumb, Kucoin, CoinBene, Gate.io, BitMart, IDEX, Bibox, DragonEX, Cobinhood, OKEx, DDEX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

