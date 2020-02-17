Artis Turba Achieves Market Cap of $248,202.00 (ARTIS)

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Artis Turba has a market cap of $248,202.00 and approximately $7,418.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Artis Turba token can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Artis Turba has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.86 or 0.02821934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00230731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00143700 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,086,380 tokens. The official message board for Artis Turba is medium.com/artisturba. The official website for Artis Turba is artisturba.com.

