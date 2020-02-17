Asian Fintech Trading Up 2.8% This Week (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Asian Fintech has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $49,494.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asian Fintech token can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Crex24 and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.37 or 0.03157098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00239397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00043669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00153563 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Asian Fintech Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin. The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin.

Asian Fintech Token Trading

Asian Fintech can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

