ATC Coin (ATCC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,758.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $4,758.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.60 or 0.00752681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010192 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000388 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000317 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,849,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

