Auctus (AUC) Price Reaches $0.0086

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Auctus has a market cap of $514,085.00 and $128.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, Auctus has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Auctus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $305.47 or 0.03159323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00242923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00044332 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00155288 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,535,815 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.