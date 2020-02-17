Autoliv Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) declared a dividend on Friday, November 8th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

Autoliv has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Autoliv has a dividend payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Autoliv to earn $7.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Get Autoliv alerts:

NYSE:ALV opened at $77.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.02. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $61.07 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALV. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.10.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.