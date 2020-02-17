Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.0% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after buying an additional 2,542,808 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,383,000 after buying an additional 627,776 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,351,000 after buying an additional 119,198 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $523,079,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,639,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,398,000 after buying an additional 2,011,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Bank of America stock opened at $34.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

