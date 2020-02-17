Bata Price Tops $0.0135 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. Over the last week, Bata has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. Bata has a market cap of $68,416.00 and approximately $355.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00736116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010013 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000370 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io.

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

