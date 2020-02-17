BeatzCoin (BTZC) Market Capitalization Hits $1.07 Million

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $26.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000201 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,368,463,284 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.