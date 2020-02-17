bitCNY Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $444.94 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a total market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $444.94 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001455 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, BitShares Asset Exchange and CoinTiger.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get bitCNY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.37 or 0.03157098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00239397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00043669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00153563 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002769 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 36,771,600 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, CoinTiger and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.