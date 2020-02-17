Blockpass (PASS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $394,476.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $394,476.00 and $5,819.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.24 or 0.03135201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00239330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044409 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00154164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass launched on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass.

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

