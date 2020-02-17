BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 1.74% from the stock’s current price.

CXP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Sunday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 279.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXP. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 349.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,062,000 after buying an additional 931,902 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 3,734.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 791,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,739,000 after buying an additional 770,823 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 20,003.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 577,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,085,000 after buying an additional 575,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2,251.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,492,000 after buying an additional 520,264 shares during the period. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,572,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

