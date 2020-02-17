BoatPilot Token Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (NAVY)

BoatPilot Token (CURRENCY:NAVY) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, BoatPilot Token has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BoatPilot Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Livecoin and Mercatox. BoatPilot Token has a total market capitalization of $78,314.00 and $1,844.00 worth of BoatPilot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BoatPilot Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.24 or 0.03135201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00239330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044409 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00154164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002729 BTC.

BoatPilot Token Token Profile

BoatPilot Token’s total supply is 161,513,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,863,346 tokens. BoatPilot Token’s official Twitter account is @boatpilot_io. The Reddit community for BoatPilot Token is /r/BoatPilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BoatPilot Token’s official website is boatpilot.io. The official message board for BoatPilot Token is medium.com/@boatpilot.

BoatPilot Token Token Trading

BoatPilot Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoatPilot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoatPilot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoatPilot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoatPilot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoatPilot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.